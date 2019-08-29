Visa (V) Shareholder Cohen Capital Management Increased Stake by $3.95 Million as Share Value Rose; As Starbucks Com (SBUX) Stock Rose, Holder First Long Island Investors Has Lowered Its Holding

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2090.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 25,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 26,510 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 1,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $178.67. About 4.31M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 44,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 427,558 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.79M, down from 472,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $97.07. About 4.95M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 19/04/2018 – Starbucks plans to close all company-owned locations in the U.S. during the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias training; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Net $660.1M; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION MAY 29; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Nestle Outlook Change Follows Announced Perpetual Global License Agreement With Starbucks and Co’s Decision to Maintain Its Share Buyback Program; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Achieves 100% Pay Equity Both for Gender and for People of All Races in U.S; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS BEEN IN PHILADELPHIA IN PAST WEEK; 14/04/2018 – Starbucks apologizes for an incident that led to the arrest of 2 Philadelphia men; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is reportedly close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O SAYS WILL CLOSE ALL U.S. STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION ON MAY 29

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,270 shares. Personal Cap Advisors Corporation stated it has 23,116 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Field And Main Savings Bank reported 23,954 shares or 3.53% of all its holdings. 10,450 are held by Roundview Cap Limited Liability Company. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn owns 3,034 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.67% or 10,550 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank invested in 0.97% or 41,965 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Company reported 0.61% stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Wisconsin-based Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 5.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Spc has 0.27% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 1.25M shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 329,040 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt holds 0.03% or 28,942 shares in its portfolio. Guinness Asset has 51 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02 million and $414.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.67 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 6,141 shares to 123,859 shares, valued at $13.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 1,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).