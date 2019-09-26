Visa (V) Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Increased Its Position by $331,987; As Dish Network Cl A (DISH) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Eagle Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 1,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 9,662 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, up from 7,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $175.28. About 7.42 million shares traded or 9.00% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp Cl A (DISH) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 428,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 12.04 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $462.61M, down from 12.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 1.32M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.43 million activity. The insider Ortolf Tom A bought 10,000 shares worth $348,700. Shares for $15.72 million were bought by ERGEN CHARLES W on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 51,224 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Captrust Financial Advsr reported 622 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt reported 2.14M shares. American Grp Inc holds 88,614 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Incorporated owns 9,887 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Hudock Capital Grp holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alpine Assoc Management Inc invested in 119,600 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Ltd stated it has 32 shares. 16,500 are held by First Quadrant LP Ca. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc Inc owns 1,279 shares. Cna Financial Corp stated it has 19,688 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 19,396 shares.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $300.71M for 14.35 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $28.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W R Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 27,752 shares to 83,812 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 714,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $332.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,540 shares to 92,641 shares, valued at $12.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,653 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).