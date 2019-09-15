Visa (V) Shareholder Blue Edge Capital Boosted Its Holding by $700.10 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Wipro LTD (WIT) Market Valuation Declined, Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Increased by $1.21 Million Its Stake

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 302,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 8.00 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.24M, up from 7.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.74. About 870,688 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 09/03/2018 – Wipro, First Book, Bring New Books to Chicago Area Kids; 14/03/2018 – Wipro to Divest Hosted Data Center Services Business to Ensono for USD 405 Million; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO TO INVEST $55M IN ENSONO’S COMBINED COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – WIPRO INTRODUCES TEXAS TECHNOLOGY CENTER IN PLANO; 10/04/2018 – WIPRO, STATE BANK OF INDIA COMMIT TO GLOBAL EV FLEETS BY 2030; 06/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS WIPRO AIRPORT IT WILL CONTINUE TO OUTSOURCE IT SERVICES OF INDIRA GANDHI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, NEW DELHI TO WIPRO; 06/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS DEAL FOR 31.5 MLN RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Wipro Infrastructure forays into automation solution business – Mint; 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to WIPRO on May 22 for “System and method for coalescing and representing knowledge as; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q TOTAL COSTS 120.4B RUPEES

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 29.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 4,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 17,916 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11B, up from 13,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice

More notable recent Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wipro positioned as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wiproâ€™s Third Annual State of Cybersecurity Report Finds Organizations Focusing on IoT and Cloud While Developing Cyber Defense Systems – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Northwest Natural Holding’s (NYSE:NWN) Shareholders Feel About The 58% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Launching GRIT for Veterans and Wipro (NYSE: $WIT) Expands Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Research from Ensono and Wipro Finds 50% of Businesses Are Looking to Expand Mainframe Capabilities in AI, Blockchain and More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 49,150 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $11.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nio Inc by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Restorbio Inc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $285.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) by 1,391 shares to 4,800 shares, valued at $720.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,034 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value (MGV).

