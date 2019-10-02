Visa (V) Shareholder Beaumont Financial Partners Trimmed Its Holding by $2.22 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Cypress Funds Decreased Its Holding by $32.40 Million

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 12,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 113,831 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.76 million, down from 126,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $390.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $174.29. About 7.75M shares traded or 9.58% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 47.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 89,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.40M, down from 189,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $374.94. About 2.94M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Aircraft giant Boeing hit by malware virus believed to be WannaCry; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: ILLEGAL EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES TOTALLED $22 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – BA: LONG-TERM GOVT. FUNDING STABILITY CHALLENGE FOR SLS ROCKET; 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES SPENDING $12B ON SHARE BUYBACKS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING MORE A380S; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS REPORTED STATEMENTS ARE OVERSTATED & INACCURATE; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 25/04/2018 – Airbus confirms plans to raise A320 output to 63 a month

Cypress Funds Llc, which manages about $356.95M and $635.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6,000 shares to 176,000 shares, valued at $45.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.23 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Covington Capital Mngmt invested 1.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York invested 4.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh invested in 92,080 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 25,026 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Advent Capital De invested in 0.1% or 14,000 shares. Benedict Advisors Incorporated accumulated 0.09% or 565 shares. City Holdg has invested 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 46,151 are held by Argent Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Moreover, West Chester Cap Advsr has 1.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,123 shares. 1,500 were reported by Intact Inv. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.83% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hanson Doremus Investment Mngmt has 12,337 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Rench Wealth accumulated 14,481 shares or 3.38% of the stock.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stillwater Cap Advisors Lc stated it has 5.64% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mckinley Capital Limited Liability Com Delaware has 215,057 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs owns 29,646 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Sta Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 3,260 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement invested in 0% or 1,313 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell owns 1.82% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 180,086 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited owns 15.21M shares. Maryland Mngmt accumulated 4,191 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 742,672 shares. Product Lc accumulated 54,100 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Bamco Inc Ny holds 151,830 shares. Savant Cap Ltd holds 0.28% or 11,303 shares in its portfolio. Btg Pactual Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 19,109 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset holds 2.85% or 86,623 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.2% or 2,620 shares in its portfolio.