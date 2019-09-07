Visa (V) Shareholder Beaumont Financial Partners Lowered Holding; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Trimmed Holding in Aflac (AFL) by $375,144 as Share Price Rose

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 25.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 7,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 22,221 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 29,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 3.13M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 7,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 126,685 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 133,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $770.22 million for 12.16 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 3,443 shares to 19,543 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 3,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.14B for 32.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 2,479 shares to 83,907 shares, valued at $16.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 37,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.