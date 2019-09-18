Visa (V) Shareholder Barbara Oil Company Has Boosted Its Position by $458,450; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Decreased Northrop Grumman Com (NOC) Stake by $447,032; Stock Price Rose

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NOC) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 1,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 20,371 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.58 million, down from 21,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $374.26. About 319,938 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $27.11 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%

Barbara Oil Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 61.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company bought 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 6,950 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 2.09M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 3,522 shares to 86,600 shares, valued at $8.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corporate Bond Etf (HYG) by 3,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.19% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Com has invested 0.02% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Advisor Prtn Ltd Com holds 5,964 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri holds 833 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Huber Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 65,648 shares. 8,219 are owned by Meridian. Moore Cap Lp has 0.77% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 266,875 shares. Adage Prtn Gp Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 34 are held by Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Company. Sandy Spring Bankshares has invested 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.08% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Associated Banc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested in 0.05% or 4,506 shares. Voloridge Inv Limited Liability Corporation has 3,281 shares.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.00M for 19.74 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Advsrs Incorporated Oh accumulated 538,812 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability accumulated 0.6% or 2.90 million shares. North Management invested 3.38% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Northeast Mngmt stated it has 345,544 shares. Lumbard & Kellner reported 2,834 shares. Lau Associate Lc accumulated 0.48% or 5,796 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 333,140 shares. Randolph Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 182,189 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj holds 0.56% or 980 shares. Stillwater Invest Mgmt Lc owns 2.83% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 38,891 shares. Alberta Investment Mgmt, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 276,500 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Co holds 4,600 shares. The New York-based Chemung Canal Tru Co has invested 2.51% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Caxton Corp invested in 1,370 shares or 0.27% of the stock. First Bankshares accumulated 57,073 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.