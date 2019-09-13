Visa (V) Shareholder Axiom International Investors Has Raised Its Holding; As Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Patten & Patten Decreased Stake

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 8,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 81,674 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 90,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 10.81 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS NO POINT CHANGING BERKSHIRE’S POLICY TOWARD DIVIDENDS, SHARE REPURCHASES BECAUSE IT WORKS SO WELL; 20/04/2018 – OCC AND CFPB ANNOUNCE WELLS FARGO PENALTY IN FRIDAY STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SEES CONTINUING DIVIDEND/BUYBACK MIX; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions; 14/03/2018 – Bitcoin’s sharp decline is not indicative of the market: Wells Fargo Securities; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMajority: Hensarling Responds to Bureau Action on Wells Fargo; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Return on Assets 1.26%; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DURACELL BUSINESS SHOULD BE EARNING MORE MONEY

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 171,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.92 million, up from 877,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $177.89. About 2.58M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.32 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $924.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,386 shares to 15,801 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 15,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Primecap Co Ca holds 1.77% or 50.56 million shares. Birch Hill Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.33% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 2.77 million were accumulated by Nordea Inv Ab. Prudential invested in 0.71% or 9.59 million shares. Violich Cap Management holds 26,275 shares. Carroll Associates Incorporated accumulated 42,021 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Grp has 0.11% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Advsrs Cap Mgmt holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 182,539 shares. Nwq Investment Management Lc holds 513,278 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Payden And Rygel holds 1,800 shares. Bouchey Fincl Group Limited has invested 0.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). South State Corporation stated it has 20,098 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Mawer Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.66 million shares. State Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 67,792 shares. Moreover, Intersect Cap Lc has 0.66% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 2,787 shares to 7,390 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingevity Corp by 20,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,395 shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

