Visa (V) Shareholder Aviance Capital Partners Has Decreased Holding as Stock Price Rose; Target (TGT) Stake Boosted by Skba Capital Management Llc

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 1,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 34,507 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 36,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87 million shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 226,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.15M, up from 212,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 5.08M shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 06/03/2018 – WHIO-TV: BREAKING: Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a yearMORE TO COME; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 30,200 shares to 82,440 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,154 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $349.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust by 1,986 shares to 7,246 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 2,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Index (IJR).

