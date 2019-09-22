Visa (V) Shareholder Aviance Capital Partners Cut Position; Montecito Bank & Trust Decreased Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) by $334,789

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 1,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 9,538 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, down from 11,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 3.64M shares traded or 17.62% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 8,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 26,109 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, down from 34,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.94 million shares traded or 91.89% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.12 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG) by 4,158 shares to 8,882 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 7,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Liability has invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Charter Trust has invested 0.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Grimes And reported 61,688 shares. 24,310 are held by Fairfield Bush And. Counselors Inc invested in 1.15% or 167,601 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Company reported 3,267 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.23% stake. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.58% or 7.63M shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,387 shares. Vanguard Incorporated reported 0.38% stake. 351,819 were reported by Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications, Wisconsin-based fund reported 168,513 shares. 9,224 were accumulated by Eqis Capital Management. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 2.69 million shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 109,953 shares.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $362.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 36,229 shares to 80,435 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudock Capital Grp Lc owns 827 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Stillwater Invest Mngmt Ltd Com holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 38,891 shares. Martin Inv Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 1,441 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Llc has 277,374 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Howard Hughes Institute owns 45,000 shares. 145,246 are held by Burns J W And Ny. Avenir Corporation, -based fund reported 30,411 shares. Robecosam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 19,780 shares. Scott And Selber has 26,719 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Intll holds 0.45% or 641,499 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership holds 5.67% or 176,989 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Bancorp holds 16,096 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.92% or 95,299 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).