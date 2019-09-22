Visa (V) Shareholder Arcadia Investment Management Boosted Stake by $496,164; Mosaic Co New (MOS) Share Price Declined While Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Increased by $2.80 Million Its Position

Arcadia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp bought 2,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 47,722 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.28M, up from 44,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.94M shares traded or 91.89% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 111,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 470,048 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.77 million, up from 358,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 4.51M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00M and $366.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,179 shares to 30,742 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $478.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 124,072 shares to 729,239 shares, valued at $14.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 43,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 467,023 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (NYSE:T).

