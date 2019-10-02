Visa (V) Shareholder Alpha Cubed Investments Has Raised Holding; Valueworks Has Decreased Position in American Express Co (AXP) by $517,707

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 4,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 31,815 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93 million, down from 36,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 441,306 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 4,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 62,034 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.77 million, up from 57,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $170.95. About 1.42 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $863.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGV) by 7,072 shares to 26,442 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 22,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,209 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 13.86 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

