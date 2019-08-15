Visa (V) Shareholder 1832 Asset Management LP Decreased Position by $55.11 Million; Coatue Management Boosted Its Barnes & Noble (BKS) Position by $612,135

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS) by 1201.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 122,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.12% . The hedge fund held 132,615 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, up from 10,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Barnes & Noble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.11 million market cap company. It closed at $6.49 lastly. It is up 7.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BKS News: 02/05/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC GETS FDA ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION BN-BRACHYURY; 28/03/2018 – Barnes & Noble Announces Two New York Area Booksignings with President Bill Clinton and World’s Bestselling Author James; 23/05/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM LTD NHMJ.J – NORTHAM SECURES R2 BN OF ADDITIONAL FUNDING CAPACITY FOR GROWTH INITIATIVES AND SECOND FURNACE AT ZONDEREINDE UPDATE; 17/05/2018 – Barnes & Noble Launches Dedicated YA Podcast; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA CONSIDERING OVER 1 TRILLION ROUBLES OF EXTRA BAILOUT FUNDS FOR UNITS OF OTKRITIE AND B&N BANK; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Phase I/II Study of Immunotherapy Combination BN-Brachyury Vaccine, M7824, ALT-803 and Epacadostat (QuEST1); 06/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S CENBANK SAYS PLANS TO MERGE B&N WITH OTKRITIE BANK BY APRIL 1, 2019; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: The Effect of G-DBT on the Patients With BN : A Multicenter Randomized Controlled Study; 27/03/2018 – Barnes & Noble Launches Browsery™ — The First Mobile App to Talk About Books the Way Readers Do; 11/04/2018 – Barnes & Noble must face renewed data breach lawsuit -US appeals court

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 355,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 4.23M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $656.13M, down from 4.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $388.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $173.51. About 6.85 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold BKS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 48.14 million shares or 2.77% more from 46.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,900 are held by Gamco Investors Et Al. Paradigm Inc Ny holds 0.04% or 80,000 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns has 0% invested in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) for 4,926 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc Inc stated it has 723 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moors Cabot Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) stated it has 0% in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) for 21,123 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited owns 15,885 shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) for 4,629 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al accumulated 80,207 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp owns 244,233 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Lc accumulated 18,329 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability reported 18,828 shares. 103,279 are owned by State Teachers Retirement System. American Intll Grp accumulated 44,748 shares or 0% of the stock.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 1.92 million shares to 542,185 shares, valued at $112.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.68 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.34M shares, and cut its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Mgmt Inc holds 0.18% or 14,347 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 29,311 shares. Northeast Invest Mngmt holds 4.56% or 347,174 shares. Auxier Asset has invested 1.42% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hsbc Public Limited Company has 1.52M shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 1.8% or 78.28M shares. Parsons Management Incorporated Ri accumulated 32,310 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Clough Cap Prtnrs LP invested in 170,750 shares. 107,027 are held by Jag Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Citigroup Inc reported 3.03M shares stake. Private Ocean has 225 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stralem And Co Incorporated has invested 3.43% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 2.2% stake. Summit Wealth Advsrs Lc accumulated 2,275 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Seatown Pte reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.33 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 30,531 shares to 31,131 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 513,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).