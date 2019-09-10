Visa (V) Share Value Rose While Lomas Capital Management Lowered Position by $15.85 Million; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Servicemaster Global Hldgs (SERV) Position by $8.09 Million as Share Price Rose

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 40.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 101,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 146,966 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.93 million, down from 248,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $176.29. About 13.10M shares traded or 98.55% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs Inc (SERV) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 175,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 307,665 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.37M, down from 483,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 792,603 shares traded or 23.01% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $49.38 million for 38.09 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 281,725 shares to 409,850 shares, valued at $38.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp by 36,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI).

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $931.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 3,452 shares to 24,317 shares, valued at $14.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 344,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Simply Good Foods Co.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.12 billion for 30.82 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.