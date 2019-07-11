Visa (V) Share Value Rose While Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Raised Position by $377,832; As Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Shares Rose, Gmt Capital Upped Holding

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 29.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 175,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 778,100 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76 million, up from 603,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 1.06 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A THREE-YEAR, $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 5, APPOINTED MARK A. KEMPA AS INTERIM CFO IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS SVP, FINANCE – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $180.46. About 2.33 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $151.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 12,324 shares to 78,331 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 1,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,730 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 75,880 shares to 240,817 shares, valued at $38.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 186,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.89M shares, and cut its stake in Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

