Visa (V) Share Value Rose While Cortland Associates Trimmed Stake by $1.55 Million; As Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Stock Value Rose, American National Bank Has Raised Position by $2.05 Million

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 9,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 491,271 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.73 million, down from 501,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 4.75M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

American National Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 32.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 34,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,782 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38M, up from 106,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 5.29 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.21 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 9,116 shares to 251,387 shares, valued at $40.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB).

