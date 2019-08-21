Visa (V) Share Price Rose While Melvin Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position by $54.60 Million; Covey Capital Advisors Stake in Viad (VVI) Has Cut by $354,368

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 53,126 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 59,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $66.76. About 41,368 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP-EFFECTIVE MAY 18, CO’S UNIT EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AND REAFFIRMATION OF GUARANTIES TO ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – Viad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Consolidated Rev to Increase at Low Single-Digit Rate Vs. 2017; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 30.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.95M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $404.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $180.52. About 2.61 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.56 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Callahan Ltd stated it has 8,185 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership has 1.72% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.19M shares. Olstein Cap Lp accumulated 31,000 shares. Chilton Capital Llc accumulated 98,722 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 43,180 shares stake. Horan Cap Mgmt stated it has 219,759 shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 4,000 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 7,885 were reported by Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership. Markel Corporation owns 931,800 shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Cypress Management Ltd Llc reported 2,704 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs accumulated 4,843 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation And holds 0.82% or 32,574 shares in its portfolio. Underhill Invest Management Ltd Liability stated it has 5,556 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Management reported 1,936 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fragasso Group Inc accumulated 22,413 shares.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 2.40M shares to 3.38M shares, valued at $383.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari N V by 1.22 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (Put) (NYSE:PRGO).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 72,372 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability accumulated 8,881 shares. Legal General Group Plc holds 53,041 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank reported 20,187 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). River Road Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.71% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Citadel Advisors Lc stated it has 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). 16,781 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 11,920 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc owns 10,578 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Parametric Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Teton Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.21% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

More notable recent Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Dr. Isabella Cunningham to Depart Viad Board of Directors – Business Wire” on March 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Viad’s (NYSE:VVI) Shareholders Feel About Its 182% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Viad Corp Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Viad Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.