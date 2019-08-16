Visa (V) Share Price Rose While De Burlo Group Has Upped Its Position; Oneok New (OKE) Holder Checchi Capital Advisers Lowered Position by $566,283

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 2,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 111,983 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.49M, up from 109,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $176.27. About 6.49 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 67.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 8,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 3,927 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 12,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $67.95. About 1.28 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13,167 shares to 10,233 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 189,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,800 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,257 shares to 10,995 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 33,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA).

