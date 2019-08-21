Visa (V) Share Price Rose While Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Lowered Position by $648,960; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Valuation Declined, Bluemar Capital Management Lifted Position by $708,036

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 16,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 113,258 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 96,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.92. About 9.12M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 30/05/2018 – CIT Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD: CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS AMAZON ALEXA SKILLS – OFFERING ORIGINAL; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS EXPECT COSTS TO COME DOWN IN US WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 12/03/2018 – NEDBANK GROUP LTD NEDJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 297 RAND FROM 272 RAND; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley Gender Pay Gap Wider Than Some Rivals

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 4,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 81,210 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.68M, down from 85,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $405.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $180.97. About 3.23M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.64 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

