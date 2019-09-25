Visa (V) Position Raised by M Holdings Securities Inc; Athena Capital Advisors Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $1.18 Million as Valuation Rose

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 19.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 3,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 22,987 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99 million, up from 19,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $174.48. About 10.43 million shares traded or 52.38% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 475.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 10,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 12,834 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, up from 2,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $117.33. About 11.85 million shares traded or 2.20% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project- FT; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10; 15/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Returns to Indonesia’s Good Graces; 05/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan CIO Dana Deasy To Lead IT at Defense Department; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). New York-based Qci Asset has invested 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Advisory Services Ntwk Llc has 0.53% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 49,491 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.12% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 5,070 shares. Westwood has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). State Street Corp holds 1.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 77.81M shares. 273,155 are owned by Pennsylvania. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 759,056 shares. First National Trust reported 60,881 shares. Marvin Palmer Inc owns 43,297 shares or 4.98% of their US portfolio. Zweig stated it has 2.94% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, White Elm Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 5.89% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1,229 were reported by Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp. Amg National Tru Comml Bank owns 1,183 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Lc invested in 0.6% or 19,386 shares.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $295.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 65,865 shares to 67,058 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 4,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,173 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 25,674 shares. 7,761 are owned by Texas Capital Bank & Trust Tx. The California-based Windward Mngmt Co Ca has invested 0.9% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Paradigm Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.36% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8,666 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt invested in 3,781 shares. 3.02M are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chem Commercial Bank holds 1.74% or 136,878 shares in its portfolio. Family Firm reported 6,459 shares stake. Of Oklahoma reported 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ar Asset Inc has invested 3.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price accumulated 4,282 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Vestor Cap Ltd holds 2.78% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 140,833 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated reported 0.81% stake. Spc Fincl has 19,237 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $442.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 54,200 shares to 108,400 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP) by 27,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,550 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).