Visa (V) Position Raised by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc; Global Thematic Partners Cut Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Share Price Declined

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 43,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 521,950 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.23 million, down from 565,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $447.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $171.91. About 11.40M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA DELIVERY PLATFORM ELE.ME; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business; 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $180.09. About 6.33M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Despegar Com Corp by 251,659 shares to 1.87 million shares, valued at $27.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Homology Medicines Inc by 30,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,069 were accumulated by Webster National Bank N A. Polar Cap Llp holds 1.19 million shares. Royal London Asset Ltd accumulated 1.29M shares or 0% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability holds 18,948 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,261 shares. 145,992 were accumulated by Zweig. 87,018 were reported by Natl Bank Of The West. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability reported 92,633 shares stake. Trust Inv Advisors has 1.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.26% or 366,680 shares. Dumont Blake Investment Advsr Llc holds 0.47% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 7,140 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited invested in 0.42% or 13,470 shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.99% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hedeker Wealth Limited Company reported 2.71% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Reilly Financial Advisors invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $151.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,221 shares to 52,377 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 1,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,730 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.