Visa (V) Position Raised by Bowling Portfolio Management Llc; As Boeing Company (BA) Shares Declined, Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Raised by $521,970 Its Stake

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 59.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 2,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 6,661 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 4,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $176.86. About 268,490 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 9,495 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 8,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $8.22 during the last trading session, reaching $364.23. About 638,184 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEEING GROWING MILITARY, FREIGHT DEMAND FOR 767; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q 737 DELIVERIES 132, UP VERSUS 113 IN 1Q07; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – THE 787-8S WILL REPLACE BOEING 767-300S, WHILE LATER 787-9 DELIVERIES TO REPLACE AIRBUS A330-300S &OLDER 777-200 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 25/04/2018 – Dow futures erase earlier losses after blowout earnings from Boeing; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX ABORTS PLANNED LAUNCH OF ITS UPDATED VERSION OF FALCON 9 ROCKET FROM KENNEDY SPACE CENTER IN FLORIDA -LIVE WEBCAST; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Orders at 30 in Feb., Up From Jan. (Table); 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING `DOESN’T SEE’ BRINGING BACK PASSENGER 767 JETS; 01/05/2018 – BOEING, KLX DEAL INCLUDES TERMINATION FEES OF UP TO $175M

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56M and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,300 shares to 43,100 shares, valued at $10.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc by 18,890 shares to 12,232 shares, valued at $342,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 18,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,721 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

