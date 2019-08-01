Visa (V) Position Maintained by Windacre Partnership Llc; 1492 Capital Management Position In Parsley Energy (PE) Was Increased

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $179.92. About 4.99M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 417.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 106,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 131,759 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 25,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.92% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 6.63M shares traded or 46.28% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 15,338 shares to 74,348 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) by 6,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,904 shares, and cut its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First In accumulated 0% or 250 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Incorporated accumulated 36,028 shares. Scout Inc has invested 0.25% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Boston Prtnrs owns 2.90M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 6,957 shares. Sei invested in 160,047 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier Of Nevada holds 250 shares. Janney Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 120,000 shares. Jp Marvel Investment Ltd has 0.55% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability owns 11,032 shares. Capital Impact Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 114,627 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). S&Co stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22 million and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 804,400 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $186.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership owns 5.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2.90M shares. Ohio-based Farmers has invested 1.62% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kessler Invest Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 2.34% or 15,013 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Capital Limited holds 37,520 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hikari has invested 2.51% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Goelzer Invest Management holds 29,965 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Optimum Invest Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,408 shares. Harvey Management Incorporated reported 24,065 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Incorporated holds 2.42% or 47,557 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.27% or 54,045 shares. Lipe & Dalton has invested 1.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 9,350 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advisors stated it has 68,610 shares. Carlson Capital LP invested in 498,843 shares or 1.38% of the stock.