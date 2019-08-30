Visa (V) Position Held by Stockbridge Partners Llc; Fairpointe Capital Has Raised Position in Bunge LTD (BG) by $6.89 Million as Stock Value Rose

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Bunge Ltd. (BG) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 129,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.52M, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 385,508 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 06/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Bunge investor prepares to pressure company to sell; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE WILL BE WILLING TO PURSUE BETTER INDUSTRY STRUCTURE: CEO; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO: WITH IPO FILING, BUNGE SUGAR BUSINESS ‘PREPARED TO STAND ON ITS OWN TWO FEET’; 02/05/2018 – CHINA BUYING SOY FROM BRAZIL, CANADA RATHER THAN U.S.: BUNGE; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Expected to Win Regulatory Approval to Boost Bunge Stake; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE BOOSTS YR MIDPOINT EBIT VIEW BY $295M; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Food & Ingredients EBIT View to $290M-$310M; 29/03/2018 – Sharenet: Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 2

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 123,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.39 million, up from 935,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $180.54. About 1.53M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. 38,588 shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A, worth $2.00M on Tuesday, May 21. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. 160,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $8.16 million were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 139,947 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $77.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 78,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 836,806 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Retail Bank has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Credit Agricole S A has 700 shares. Franklin Resource Inc has 5.72 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability reported 5.79% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Prudential Public Limited holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 712,640 shares. Blackrock holds 8.80 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.1% or 13.05M shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 18 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company reported 0.13% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 92,726 shares. Citadel Llc has invested 0.06% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). At Comml Bank holds 10,926 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 31,269 shares. Bancshares holds 52,350 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0.07% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 275,000 shares.

