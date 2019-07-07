Visa (V) Position Held by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc; Stralem & Co Lowered Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Position as Stock Price Rose

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 5.84M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 10,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,035 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, down from 85,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 3.78 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. $249,875 worth of stock was bought by Stratton John G on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekla Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1.48% or 457,048 shares. Harding Loevner Lp holds 0.99% or 2.62M shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited reported 3,022 shares. Sandler Management holds 0.34% or 54,276 shares in its portfolio. Loudon Mngmt Limited has 0.61% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 3.15M are held by Rhumbline Advisers. New Hampshire-based Charter Trust Company has invested 1.55% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Marco Lc stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 15,115 are owned by Mcdaniel Terry. Moreover, Welch Gru Lc has 0.17% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 19,388 shares. Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0.43% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 1.93 million shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Co holds 1.48 million shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The Illinois-based Driehaus Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.75% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.69 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14,145 shares to 98,260 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI) by 31,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $151.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 1,656 shares to 35,730 shares, valued at $7.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 12,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,331 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quadrant Ltd Liability Co holds 27,405 shares. 522,884 were reported by Barrett Asset Management Limited Company. Kazazian Asset Management Lc reported 0.47% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Culbertson A N And holds 11,182 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. 6,329 were accumulated by Jnba Advisors. 35,142 are held by Jacobson And Schmitt Advisors Ltd Co. Congress Asset Ma reported 611,127 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Northstar Group, New York-based fund reported 2,213 shares. Mackenzie reported 2.33 million shares. Fiera holds 0.54% or 885,955 shares. Hillsdale Investment Inc invested in 1,190 shares. Hemenway Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,580 shares. Savings Bank stated it has 44,427 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt holds 24,273 shares.