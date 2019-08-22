Visa (V) Position Has Raised by Seatown Holdings; Point72 Asset Management LP Position in Boston Scientific (BSX) Lowered as Stock Price Rose

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 177.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 62,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $180.94. About 3.59 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 92.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 137,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 10,672 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410,000, down from 147,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 3.60M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS IN 2018 AND 2019; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-DEAL CONSISTS OF CASH PAYMENT OF $150 MLN, AND UP TO ADDITIONAL $125 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OVER 4 YEARS; 30/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CLOSES NXTHERA PURCHASE; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Scheduled Presentations at EHRA 2018 Congress; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay $150M Upfront in nVision Medical Deal; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 21/05/2018 – boston scientific corporation | ultra ice plus – pi 9 mhz peripheral ima | K181042 | 05/17/2018 |; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BofA Lowers Boston Scientific Revenue Estimates On FDA Warning, But Keeps Buy Rating – Benzinga” on March 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boston Scientific closes BTG acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33 million for 27.99 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Investments holds 0.01% or 21,642 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.02% or 362,739 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 1.47 million shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.19% stake. Quantbot Lp reported 11,779 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Grimes And accumulated 10,984 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 35 shares. Cornerstone reported 245,800 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Paloma Communication holds 0.05% or 49,487 shares. Synovus owns 5,871 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Punch Associate Mgmt stated it has 11,411 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.07% or 70,778 shares. Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corporation has 395,252 shares.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 1.44M shares to 2.91 million shares, valued at $109.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 80,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Outfront Media Inc.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.