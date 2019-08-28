Visa (V) Position Has Lifted by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc; Littelfuse (LFUS) Position Increased by Congress Asset Management Company

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 43,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The institutional investor held 413,472 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.45 million, up from 370,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79B market cap company. It closed at $154.23 lastly. It is down 22.54% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Littelfuse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFUS); 14/03/2018 – Littelfuse Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Adj EPS $2.39; 06/03/2018 Littelfuse Introduces 1200V SiC MOSFETs with Ultra-Low On-Resistances at APEC 2018; 21/03/2018 – Littelfuse at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj Effective Tax Rate 19.5%-20.5%; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.39 TO $2.53, EST. $2.21; 26/04/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference May 10; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q EPS $1.45

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $178.15. About 1.89M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $11,792 activity.

