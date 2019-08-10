Visa (V) Position Boosted by Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp; Iowa State Bank Has Decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $641,212

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.10M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920)

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 1.80 million shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $107.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.