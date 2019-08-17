Visa (V) Market Value Rose While Triple Frond Partners Lifted Holding; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Duquesne Family Office Increased Its Holding by $11.86 Million as Stock Value Rose

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 20,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 131,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.80M, up from 110,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $495.45. About 970,964 shares traded or 44.66% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 37,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 607,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.85 million, up from 570,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has 1.25M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset holds 15,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mcgowan Grp Asset Mngmt reported 0.22% stake. Holt Lc Dba Holt Ptnrs LP invested 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Milestone Gp Inc holds 0.04% or 1,927 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,043 shares. Retail Bank Of Stockton reported 2% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hemenway Co Limited Co holds 3,580 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Maryland holds 0.08% or 4,364 shares in its portfolio. 56,600 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.99 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 12,800 are owned by Cohen Klingenstein Limited. Kbc Gru Nv reported 858,326 shares stake. Fairfield Bush & has invested 0.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Smithfield Trust Co owns 0.22% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 13,270 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

