Visa (V) Market Value Rose While Stillwater Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $381,638; As Lear (LEA) Stock Price Declined, Dupont Capital Management Raised Holding by $458,144

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 3,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 23,499 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.27M, up from 20,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $118.81. About 458,768 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst

Stillwater Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Investment Management Llc sold 2,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 38,891 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.75 million, down from 41,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $174.91. About 8.82 million shares traded or 30.18% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.58 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Stillwater Investment Management Llc, which manages about $267.34 million and $238.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 70,303 shares to 76,920 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings.

