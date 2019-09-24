Visa (V) Market Value Rose While Grand Jean Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Intersect Capital Trimmed Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Position by $351,390; Stock Price Declined

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 2,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 98,616 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.12 million, down from 101,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $174.91. About 8.83M shares traded or 30.31% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 10,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 17,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, down from 27,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05 million shares traded or 16.71% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.58 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Intersect Capital Llc, which manages about $207.70M and $258.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,672 shares to 6,074 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 5,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).