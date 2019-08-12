Visa (V) Market Value Rose While Benin Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.29 Million; Farmers Trust Co Has Trimmed Position in Metlife (MET) by $537,978 as Share Price Rose

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 71,385 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, down from 79,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.37 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 12,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 80,047 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 92,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 5.33 million shares traded or 16.73% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 01/05/2018 – MetLife’s chief financial officer to depart; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: John Hele Retiring as Chief Financial Officer; 22/05/2018 – MetLife’s Board Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.30 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

