Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose While Villere St Denis J & Co Has Lowered Its Holding; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Value Declined, Benjamin F Edwards & Company Boosted Position by $331,326

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 184,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 506,702 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.14 million, down from 691,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 45.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 2,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,718 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 4,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 selling transactions for $20.43 million activity. $923,058 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, January 29. Benioff Marc had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.59 million on Thursday, February 14. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $18,169 was sold by Roos John Victor. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $815,800 was sold by BLOCK KEITH. Conway Craig sold 200 shares worth $32,216. Weaver Amy E also sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXL) by 10,122 shares to 110,323 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,773 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp by 1,125 shares to 10,262 shares, valued at $13.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 17,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).