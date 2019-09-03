Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose While Seatown Holdings Lifted by $6.24 Million Its Position; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Boosted Intuit (INTU) Holding by $336,429 as Shares Rose

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 177.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 62,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $179.43. About 3.53 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 1,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 17,438 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 16,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $284.09. About 963,532 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

More important recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intuit +5.5% after Q4 beat, mostly in-line view – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Intuit, Gilead Sciences and Nike – Investorplace.com” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intuit Pushes AI To Simplify Tax Filing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.