Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose While First Foundation Advisors Upped Its Stake; Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Trimmed Anglogold Ashanti F Sponsored (AU) Holding by $394,875

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 615.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 83,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 96,894 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13M, up from 13,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $176.91. About 2.09M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti F Sponsored (AU) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 30,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 229,503 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, down from 259,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti F Sponsored for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 1.80M shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – “SOUTH AFRICAN OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FACE A MULTIPLICITY OF CHALLENGES”; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – RANDGOLD RESOURCES WILL CONTINUE ENGAGEMENT WITH DRC GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVES NEXT WEEK; 16/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Results Of The 74th Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – SRINIVASAN VENKATAKRISHNAN HAS ACCEPTED AN OFFER TO BECOME CEO OF VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC; 11/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S SOLIDARITY TRADE UNION SEEKS ANNUAL WAGE HIKES IN GOLD SECTOR OF AT LEAST 10 PERCENT OVER THREE YEARS – DOCUMENT; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – FOR SOUTH AFRICAN BUSINESS, CO HAS CONSIDERED VARIOUS OPTIONS, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED SALES AND SERVICES REDUCTIONS; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – SUPPORTS RANDGOLD RESOURCES, PARTNER AND OPERATOR IN KIBALI JOINT VENTURE; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South Africa’s NUM union seeks 37 pct pay hike from gold miners over two years; 15/05/2018 – Paulson keeps stake in gold investments during 1st qtr -filing; 15/03/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES – CO’, ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI’S KIBALI MINE, GLENCORE’S MUTANDA MINE HAVE RESIGNED FROM FEC, CONGOLESE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfs Multi (NYSE:MMT) by 84,769 shares to 514,278 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 17,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,680 shares, and cut its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred (FFC).