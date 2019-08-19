Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose While Eastern Bank Trimmed Position; Timber Creek Capital Management Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY)

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 18,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 84,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 1.56M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 14.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 22,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 126,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.70M, down from 148,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $179.92. About 3.52 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.45 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) by 9,051 shares to 48,400 shares, valued at $13.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorola (NYSE:MSI) by 80,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings Trust Company reported 8,928 shares stake. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc has 281,502 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Legacy Private holds 0.22% or 11,810 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 586,793 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Ycg Ltd Co holds 0.72% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 26,486 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,118 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 1.40M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 221,372 shares. Bp Pcl holds 1.13% or 187,000 shares in its portfolio. Green Square Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 2,164 shares stake. Southpoint Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 3.31% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 28,942 were reported by Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability reported 556,652 shares. Aspen Invest Mngmt Inc reported 9,052 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 1.22% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2.09 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana-based Orleans Mngmt Corp La has invested 0.71% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Shell Asset Mgmt Communications invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 134,938 were reported by Granite Invest Prtn Ltd Liability. Teachers And Annuity Association Of America invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability holds 192,796 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. White Pine Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Earnest Prns Lc reported 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Synovus has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 145,921 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 443,300 shares in its portfolio. Cutler Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.95% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.50M shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White has 0.14% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Glenmede Trust Na holds 32,401 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 141,688 shares.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 8,145 shares to 23,250 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.