Visa (V) Holding Raised by Moody National Bank Trust Division; As Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Shares Declined, Trillium Asset Management Lowered Position

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 79.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 187,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 49,005 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 236,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 1.39M shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 16/05/2018 – Anavex Life Sciences Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Maxim makes up for first quarter operating loss; 02/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Announces Strategic Promotion in Biotechnology Research; 14/05/2018 – Maxim’s Digital Class D Speaker Amplifiers Deliver the Highest Efficiency in a Compact, Cost-Effective Plug-and-Play Solution; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 19/03/2018 – AIRBORNE WIRELESS SAYS MAXIM GROUP TO BE UNDERWRITER IN IPO

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 2,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 86,599 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53 million, up from 83,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 56,701 shares to 123,080 shares, valued at $23.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,238 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 4,216 shares to 149,895 shares, valued at $13.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,873 shares, and has risen its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).