Visa (V) Holding Maintained by Hhr Asset Management Llc; Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Raised Its Bristol (BMY) Holding by $2.11 Million

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 46,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 213,373 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68M, up from 166,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.47 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 15/05/2018 – Standard Lithium Enters Into Option to Acquire Additional Land Package in Bristol Dry Lake; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration; 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 40.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 71,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 247,573 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.97 million, up from 176,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 9.31M shares traded or 35.09% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $295.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 141,580 shares to 288,616 shares, valued at $21.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sfmg Lc reported 9,167 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited has 17,208 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd Company reported 7,428 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams accumulated 0.17% or 5,505 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 6.45 million shares. 7,727 are held by Intersect Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 281,510 shares. 9,085 were accumulated by Great Lakes Lc. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd holds 154,645 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Cna Financial holds 110,000 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 0.44% or 22,000 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability accumulated 100,186 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fruth Inv Management owns 0.33% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 17,983 shares. Dodge And Cox accumulated 49.64 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Com owns 165,198 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920 on Wednesday, July 31.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

