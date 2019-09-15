Visa (V) Holding Lifted by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd; As Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Stock Value Declined, Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Upped Its Holding

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Comcast Corporation Cl A (CMCSA) by 38.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 8,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 29,071 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 21,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Comcast Corporation Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 11.73 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Makes Announcement Regarding Offer From Comcast Corp for Sky Plc; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards — Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud Service; 09/05/2018 – FOX: UK REVIEW OF COMCAST BID FOR SKY CCOULD TAKE MONTHS; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS PROVIDES UPDATE ON WORKPLACE INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV Internet beat out TV subscribers in 2015; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Comcast website bug leaks Xfinity customer data – ZDNet

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 153.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 9,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd, which manages about $30.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3,205 shares to 7,545 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

