Visa (V) Holding Held by Diversified Trust Co; Veritiv (VRTV) Holding Has Lifted by Renaissance Technologies Llc

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Veritiv Corp (VRTV) by 25.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 18,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.67% . The hedge fund held 93,400 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, up from 74,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Veritiv Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.46. About 128,709 shares traded or 15.11% up from the average. Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) has declined 51.94% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.94% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTV News: 03/04/2018 – Veritiv to Showcase Innovative Packaging, Production Consumable and Safety Solutions at MRO Americas; 07/03/2018 Veritiv at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 2.1% Position in Veritiv; 21/04/2018 – DJ Veritiv Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTV); 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 08/05/2018 – VERITIV 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.00, EST. EPS 38C; 09/03/2018 – VERITIV CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER W. FORREST BELL LEAVING CO; 10/04/2018 – Veritiv Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – VERITIV CORP VRTV.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 15/03/2018 – Veritiv Brings Expertise, Innovation in Packaging to ISTA’s 2018 TransPack Forum in San Diego

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 2,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 25,791 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, up from 23,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $174.91. About 3.86 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,367 shares to 35,635 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,760 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $113.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN) by 121,200 shares to 255,600 shares, valued at $21.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 399,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 424,423 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

