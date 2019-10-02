Visa (V) Holding Held by Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp; Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Holding in Foot Locker Com (FL) Has Increased by $1.24 Million

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 126.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 63,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 113,297 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.66M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $174.29. About 7.75 million shares traded or 9.58% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc Com (FL) by 264.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc bought 30,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 41,497 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74M, up from 11,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.91. About 2.18M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Foot Locker: No Changes to 2018 Base Salaries for Top Executives; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 12/03/2018 Foot Locker Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER – SECOND QUARTER GROSS MARGIN IS LIKELY TO IMPROVE BY ABOUT 20 TO 50 BASIS POINTS – CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER CFO LAUREN PETERS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SAYS 2Q GROSS MARGINS TO IMPROVE BY 20-50 BPS

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,316 shares to 11,080 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $4.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,759 shares to 121,241 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 11,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,308 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.