Visa (V) Holding Has Raised by Salem Investment Counselors Inc; As Tanger Factory Outlet Reit (SKT) Market Value Declined, Ar Asset Management Lifted Holding by $2.29 Million

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Reit (SKT) by 567.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 143,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 168,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 25,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.46. About 2.07 million shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKT); 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 244.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 36,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 51,259 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.90M, up from 14,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

