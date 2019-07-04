Visa (V) Holding Has Lifted by Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc; As Tri Continental (TY) Share Value Rose, Holder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Decreased Its Position

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 88.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 14,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,699 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 16,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.32. About 17,173 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tri-Continental declares $0.24 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “More Than Half Of Organizations Are Offering â€œSummer Fridaysâ€ This Year, According To Gartner – Business Wire” published on June 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tri-Continental Corporation Announcements Regarding 89th Annual Meeting of Stockholders – Business Wire” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Upcoming LOR Tender – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 3,221 shares to 27,181 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Gru Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors accumulated 3,650 shares. 58,320 are held by Parametric Assoc Lc. Regions Fincl reported 4,654 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1607 Ltd Liability Co has 0.29% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 200,610 shares. Bulldog Invsts Lc owns 69,686 shares. 287,538 are owned by Dubuque Bank And Trust. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 240,417 shares. Trust Department Mb Bank & Trust N A holds 0% or 40 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 100 shares. St James Limited Liability invested 0.03% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 75,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 52,485 shares to 94,587 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,057 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What Do Distributed Ledger Technologies Offer To Visa And Mastercard? – Forbes” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Visa To Acquire Verifi – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Visa Stock May Not Be the Best Credit-Card Name – Investorplace.com” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Are These 3 Big Businesses Going Crypto? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 11,263 shares. Rothschild And Asset Us Inc holds 267,522 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.66% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 238,564 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Com reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bailard has invested 0.67% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 1.11% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rampart Inv Mngmt reported 44,926 shares stake. Meridian Management has 1.43% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 1.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hl Finance Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 89,939 shares in its portfolio. 5.07M are held by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. First Hawaiian Bancshares invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Suncoast Equity reported 8.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Credit Agricole S A holds 1.94% or 227,001 shares.