Visa (V) Holding Has Increased by Bluespruce Investments Lp; As Facebook Class A (FB) Share Price Rose, Holder New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Decreased Its Position

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 189,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.35M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.48 million, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $179.2. About 4.64 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 49,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3.74M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623.71M, down from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $509.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $182.39. About 8.05M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy — 4th Update; 21/03/2018 – NBC Politics: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg says Cambridge Analytica situation presents “a breach of trust between Facebook and the; 05/04/2018 – UK’S ICO – AS PART OF INVESTIGATION INTO USE OF PERSONAL DATA, ANALYTICS BY POLITICAL CAMPAIGNS & OTHERS, ICO IS INVESTIGATING 30 ORGANISATIONS, INCLUDING FACEBOOK; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Break Silence as Global Scrutiny Grows; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK PUBLISHES INTERNAL DEFINITION OF ‘TERRORISM’ FOR FIRST TIME; 10/04/2018 – Manifold CEO Says Election Is Biggest Challenge Facing Facebook (Video); 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg says most Facebook users should assume they have had their public info scraped; 24/04/2018 – Kogan criticises Facebook over use of `honour system’; 19/03/2018 – Sen Commerce Cmt: Senate Commerce Queries Facebook, SCL Group on User Data; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee: Congress Needs Hearings on Facebook (Video)

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 905,747 shares to 3.32 million shares, valued at $132.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 356,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Transunion.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 23.50 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 22,064 shares to 639,327 shares, valued at $49.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 14,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 597,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

