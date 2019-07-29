Visa (V) Holding Has Increased by Arete Wealth Advisors Llc; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lyons Wealth Management Boosted Stake

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $119.29. About 2.75 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 07/05/2018 – lnflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,845 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, up from 21,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $183.54. About 2.78M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Tru Co Na owns 64,519 shares. Hsbc Plc holds 0.13% or 635,609 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.21% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Clean Yield Gp has 0.17% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,849 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 593,799 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation owns 261,327 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd, a Virginia-based fund reported 13,500 shares. Retail Bank owns 5,905 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. First National Trust Company invested in 0.19% or 16,652 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 1.24% or 4.50M shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.18% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 19,691 shares. Fil owns 665,871 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares &, a New York-based fund reported 13,172 shares. Orrstown Finance Svcs has 300 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01 million.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Parcel Service Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Releases 2Q 2019 Earnings NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Reasons the Market Is Being Harsh on UPS – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gilly Hicks by Hollister Opens Pop-Ups at BrandBox Tysons Corner Center and More – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Patch.com‘s news article titled: “Non-Profit For People With Disabilities Buys Manassas UPS Store – Manassas, VA Patch” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 2,863 shares to 2,919 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 35,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,687 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.