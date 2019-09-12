Visa (V) Holding Boosted by Echo Street Capital Management Llc; Stadium Capital Management Has Lowered United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Position by $1.96 Million; Share Price Declined

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 15.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 30,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 223,470 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.78M, up from 192,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $178.38. About 1.81M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $626.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 10,233 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M

Since March 27, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $687,242 activity. Menon Deepak also bought $9,193 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares. Hogan Michael bought $140,880 worth of stock. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider Whittemore Kent G bought $3,554. Maroney Patrick bought 3,000 shares worth $35,250. On Friday, August 16 DiFrancesco Paul F bought $19,964 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 1,702 shares. POITEVINT ALEC II bought $343,250 worth of stock or 25,000 shares.

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.72M for 23.30 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Inv Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 13,892 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 0% or 6,889 shares. 6,543 were accumulated by Synovus Fincl Corporation. 128,100 are held by Bridgeway Cap Inc. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 8,423 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Incorporated Llp has 32,058 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). State Teachers Retirement has 14,720 shares. New York-based Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc invested in 2.1% or 838,386 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated has invested 0.01% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Comerica Bank & Trust has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 14,655 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC).

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Announces Renewal of Catastrophe Reinsurance Programs – Business Wire” on June 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Appoints Christopher Griffith as Chief Information Officer – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) CEO John Forney on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Pre-Announces Second Quarter Catastrophe Losses and Reserve Development and Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $216.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crh Medical Corp by 598,591 shares to 4.26M shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 21,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Weight Watchers International Inc (NYSE:WTW).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 130,564 shares to 130,589 shares, valued at $12.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 727,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.