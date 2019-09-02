Visa (V) Holder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Cut Its Stake by $27.70 Million as Share Value Rose; As Aircastle LTD (AYR) Stock Rose, Sankaty Advisors Has Cut Stake

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.85. About 174,333 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 54.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 177,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 145,992 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.80 million, down from 323,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.16 billion for 31.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 64,613 shares to 114,613 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 107,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas accumulated 243,940 shares. Tiemann Inv Ltd holds 3,396 shares. First Manhattan Company accumulated 436,693 shares or 0.39% of the stock. California-based Gamble Jones Counsel has invested 1.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mathes Incorporated reported 17,370 shares. Patten Gru has 3.94% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 58,622 shares. Oxbow Llc owns 0.33% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 17,513 shares. Monetary Inc has 1.98% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 32,105 shares. 2,626 were accumulated by Bragg Fincl Advsrs. Saratoga Invest Management has 0.11% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Aristotle Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2,700 shares. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability owns 24,446 shares. Investec Asset Limited holds 4.59M shares or 2.84% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Doliver LP has invested 0.8% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fjarde Ap has 1.12% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 573,451 shares.

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. AYR’s profit will be $37.57 million for 10.93 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Affinity Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Fmr Lc stated it has 37 shares. 30,000 were accumulated by Yorktown Management. Icon Advisers Incorporated Company accumulated 0.14% or 69,600 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 35,371 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Group Incorporated holds 0% or 720 shares. 205 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Telemus Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 19,999 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 16,518 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Bridgeway Capital Management Inc reported 409,100 shares. Lpl Fincl Llc reported 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Sei Invs Company owns 353,233 shares.

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15 billion and $71.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.