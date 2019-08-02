Visa (V) Holder Zevin Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Rose; As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Market Value Rose, Holder Electron Capital Partners Lowered Its Position

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 56,279 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, down from 61,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $245.9. About 224,804 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 2,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 113,175 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.68 million, down from 115,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $174.82. About 2.58M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 87,770 shares to 197,392 shares, valued at $23.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 303,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

