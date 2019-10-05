Visa (V) Holder Wright Investors Service Cut Stake as Shares Rose; As Ppg Inds (PPG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Aristotle Capital Management Lowered Position

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 23,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 3.68 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $429.56 million, down from 3.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116.62. About 980,011 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10, 2018; 28/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $123 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – INVESTIGATION FOUND IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES WERE MADE BY CERTAIN EMPLOYEES AT DIRECTION OF FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES HIGHER 2Q PRICE GAINS THAN 1.6% Y/Y REALIZED IN 1Q; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO VANLANCKER: COMPANY WILL RETURN 7.5 BLN EUROS TO SHAREHOLDERS AFTER CHEMICALS DIVISION SALE; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Cites Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in 1st Quarter; 22/05/2018 – PPG GETS NYSE NOTICE ON DELAYED FORM 10-Q FILING; 16/04/2018 – PPG Industries Inc expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 3,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 31,946 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54 million, down from 35,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 51,385 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Company. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 0% or 110 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Moreover, Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus has 0.03% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 26,657 shares. Mcrae Capital reported 1,900 shares stake. Echo Street Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 36,539 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 1.16M shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited accumulated 0.64% or 31,154 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs accumulated 2,287 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Llc reported 3,181 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited stated it has 1,997 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Com has 0.08% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Wedgewood Investors Pa reported 4,310 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $17.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag by 5,930 shares to 74,384 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Basf Se by 5,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Heineken Nv.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.16 million for 18.00 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $262.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,832 shares to 14,482 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 5,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.15B for 30.77 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc has 0.27% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 33,604 shares. Moreover, Incline Glob Limited has 4.26% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 119,198 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt stated it has 55,356 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 2.61% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 6.73 million shares. Jag Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 2.41% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 123,272 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Lc holds 2.32% or 31,080 shares. De Burlo Group Inc invested 4.34% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Invesco Ltd owns 0.36% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 8.78M shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va stated it has 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mitchell Management Commerce accumulated 37,074 shares. St Germain D J Inc has invested 0.26% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Profund Advisors Llc owns 51,857 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Co invested in 49,491 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 2.26% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Beach Point Capital Mngmt Lp owns 54,110 shares.