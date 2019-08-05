Visa (V) Holder Windacre Partnership Has Increased Its Holding; Bok Finl (BOKF) Holder Skba Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.13 Million as Stock Declined

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 8.26M shares traded or 19.99% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bok Finl Corp (BOKF) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 13,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 144,690 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, down from 158,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bok Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $78.7. About 106,646 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 26/04/2018 – BOK FINANCIAL CORP BOKF.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $100; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: EXTRA BUDGET TO HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON ECONOMY; 17/05/2018 – BOK Financial Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 24; 11/04/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA CONSUMPTION TO RECOVER STEADILY; 26/04/2018 – S. Korea BOK May Business Confidence Survey at 81 (Table); 23/05/2018 – BOK: CPI TO GRADUALLY APPROACH TARGET IN 2H; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: S.KOREA’S INFLATION TO GRADUALLY RISE FROM 2H; 16/05/2018 – BOK GOVERNOR LEE SAYS HARD TO BE OPTIMISTIC ON S.KOREAN ECONOMY; 25/04/2018 – BOK official says economic cooperation with N. Korea will boost consumer sentiment; 07/03/2018 – BOK Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 14-15

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22 million and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 1.25M shares to 8.97M shares, valued at $189.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.93 EPS, up 7.82% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $137.90 million for 10.19 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

