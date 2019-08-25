Visa (V) Holder Windacre Partnership Has Boosted Stake by $24.10 Million as Stock Rose; Ciena Com New (CIEN) Holding Maintained by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Ciena Corp Com New (CIEN) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 8,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 54,577 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Ciena Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 1.91 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99M shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Investment Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 81 shares. 4,736 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Company reported 405,000 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation reported 40,600 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 58,289 shares. Montag A And Assocs Incorporated accumulated 59,974 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,533 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 1.97M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru has invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Amalgamated Bancshares invested 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Gideon Advsr Inc accumulated 0.38% or 28,541 shares. Greenleaf Tru invested in 9,459 shares. Gam Holdings Ag reported 14,901 shares.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 18,164 shares to 23,544 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Cohen&Steer Re (ICF) by 3,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,367 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “You Don’t Want To Miss On Ciena – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Ciena Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CIEN) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ciena (CIEN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Signal Just Sounded For CIEN Stock Ahead of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest House Ltd Llc holds 39,035 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,924 shares. Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 0.36% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dnb Asset As invested in 880,717 shares. Stillwater Advsr Llc invested in 143,809 shares or 4.9% of the stock. Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt has 1.6% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 68,691 shares. Peoples Fincl Svcs Corp owns 77,658 shares or 6.2% of their US portfolio. Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 260,270 shares. Ohio-based Farmers Trust has invested 1.62% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund stated it has 34,797 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt stated it has 5.22% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Farmers Bank & Trust holds 24,183 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Violich Cap Mngmt reported 7.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Naples Global Advisors Limited Liability invested in 3,787 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Visa Stock Is Expensive, But It May Climb Higher – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22M and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 126,100 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $270.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.